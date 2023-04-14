Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been included in this year’s list of 100 most influential people by the U.S. magazine Time, published Thursday.

Kishida was picked from the “leaders” category in the Time 100 list of most influential people of 2023.

Mentioning Kishida’s trip to Ukraine in March, the magazine said, “Kishida, 65, knows the pain of war; he lost several relatives to the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, his ancestral home, and grew up on stories of their suffering.