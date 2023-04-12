  • People visit an azalea field at Nezu Shrine in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo confirmed 1,334 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 130 from a week before.

One death was reported among COVID-19 patients in the capital, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo’s criteria rose by two from the previous day to seven.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 1,105.9, up 17.8% from a week earlier.

