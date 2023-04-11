U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss growing military ties with the Philippines on Tuesday before heading to Vietnam and Japan days after a new flare-up of tensions with China over Taiwan.

The Philippines, Vietnam and Japan all have longstanding territorial disputes with China that have grown more intense in recent years as Beijing flexes its muscle.

Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet jointly in Washington with their Philippine counterparts in the first such joint talks in seven years between the United States and its former colony.