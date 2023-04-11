  • The nuclear power plant in Neckarwestheim, southern Germany, on Sunday | AFP-JIJI
    The nuclear power plant in Neckarwestheim, southern Germany, on Sunday | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-Jiji

Frankfurt, Germany – Germany’s last three nuclear power plants will stop generating electricity from Saturday, but the arduous and decadeslong process of decommissioning the sites is only just beginning.

Here’s a look at what happens after the plants are taken offline.

Gradual shutdown

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW