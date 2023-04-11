Lubmin, Germany – At a former nuclear power plant near Lubmin on Germany’s Baltic coast, workers in the disassembly hall are chopping up a bulky gray section of a pump from inside one of the reactors.
A bandsaw slowly eats its way through the part, cutting it into smaller chunks that will fit in the decontamination units.
Those pieces will be blasted with iron sand, removing a dangerous top layer of material to be packed up and stored away from harm.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.