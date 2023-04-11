At a former nuclear power plant near Lubmin on Germany’s Baltic coast, workers in the disassembly hall are chopping up a bulky gray section of a pump from inside one of the reactors.

A bandsaw slowly eats its way through the part, cutting it into smaller chunks that will fit in the decontamination units.

Those pieces will be blasted with iron sand, removing a dangerous top layer of material to be packed up and stored away from harm.