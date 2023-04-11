Cambodian authorities deported 19 Japanese suspects back to their home country on Tuesday for alleged involvement in phone scams, as Japanese police continue to crack down on crime groups based outside the country.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police obtained arrest warrants for the men last Thursday, and dispatched around 50 investigators to the Southeast Asian country to transport them back to Japan.

The men, in their 20s to 50s, are suspected of defrauding a woman in her 60s living in Tokyo of ¥250,000 worth of BitCash electronic money in January, investigative sources said, with one of the suspects thought to be a member of an organized crime group.