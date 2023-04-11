A top South Korean official said Tuesday that much of the information contained in reportedly leaked classified Pentagon documents that detail apparent U.S. spying on Seoul are fake, a stance that the allies’ defense chiefs agreed on.

“The defense ministers of the two countries had a phone call this morning and the views of the two countries matched,” South Korean Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo was quoted as saying by the South’s Yonhap news agency. “The two countries have the same view that a great deal of disclosed information was fabricated.”

The remarks come as top secret U.S. Defense Department documents leaked online reportedly reveal American intelligence-gathering on key allies, including South Korea.