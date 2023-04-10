An 18-year-old woman was found stabbed to death at a Nagoya train station late Saturday, soon after a 29-year-old man died after being hit by a train at the same station, police said Monday, prompting investigators to look into a possible connection between the two cases.

Tsukine Kawamura, who lived in Nagoya, was found lying with a knife in her chest in the platform waiting room at Moto-Kasadera Station on the Meitetsu Nagoya Line at around 8 p.m. on Saturday. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead 2½ hours later.

Around the same time, station officials called the police to report that a man, later identified as Takuya Minami, also a Nagoya resident, had jumped in front of a passing express train on the same platform.