LOS ANGELES – A huge black hole is tearing through space, leaving behind a 200,000-light-year-long trail of newborn stars, space scientists say.
The supermassive monster — likely born of a bizarre game of intergalactic billiards — is rampaging through the blackness and plowing into gas clouds in its path.
The incredible forces at play mean this gas is being forged into a contrail of new stars, which have been captured on camera by NASA’s powerful Hubble Space Telescope.
