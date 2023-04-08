  • An artist's impression depicts a runaway supermassive black hole that was ejected from its host galaxy as a result of a tussle between it and two other black holes. | LEAH HUSTAK / NASA / ESA / VIA AFP-JIJI
LOS ANGELES – A huge black hole is tearing through space, leaving behind a 200,000-light-year-long trail of newborn stars, space scientists say.

The supermassive monster — likely born of a bizarre game of intergalactic billiards — is rampaging through the blackness and plowing into gas clouds in its path.

The incredible forces at play mean this gas is being forged into a contrail of new stars, which have been captured on camera by NASA’s powerful Hubble Space Telescope.

