China kicked off three days of military drills and "combat readiness patrols" around Taiwan on Saturday, just a day after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a trip through California that saw her meet with the U.S. House speaker.

The the Chinese People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command said in a short statement that the drills and patrols would be held in the waters and airspace to the north, south and east of Taiwan and would conclude on Monday.

Shortly after the announcement Saturday morning, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said it had detected 13 Chinese aircraft and three naval vessels around the island. Four of the planes crossing the so-called median line of the Taiwan Strait, a division designed to keep military aircraft from both sides at a safe distance in order to prevent miscalculations from erupting into conflict, the ministry said.