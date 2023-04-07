Jerusalem – Israel launched air strikes before dawn on Friday in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, saying it was targeting Hamas in retaliation for several dozen rockets fired at Israel from both territories.
The strikes were launched around 4:30 am Israeli time, hitting both the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, according to an Israeli army statement.
Explosions were heard in Lebanon’s Tyre region as well as the Gaza Strip, where Israeli air raids had begun before midnight.
