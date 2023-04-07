  • Fallen branches on a car in Montreal a day after freezing rain and strong winds cut power to more than a million people in Canada's two most populated provinces. | REUTERS
Montreal – An ice storm that battered eastern Canada left two dead and some million people without electricity on Thursday, as fallen trees blocked roads and downed power lines.

The storm pummeled Quebec and Ontario, Canada’s two most populous provinces.

“Montreal is devastated,” but the situation is “under control,” Quebec Minister of Economy and Energy Pierre Fitzgibbon said at a media briefing after weather warnings were lifted.

