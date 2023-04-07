U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has accepted years of luxury travel trips from a billionaire Republican, according to a report Thursday, including yachting in New Zealand and private jet flights across the globe.

Staunch conservative Thomas, the longest-serving justice on the court, went on one trip to Indonesia that alone was likely worth $500,000 — paid for by real estate tycoon Harlan Crow, according to the nonprofit ProPublica news outlet.

The ProPublica investigation, based on interviews and reviews of photographs and other documents, showed “the Supreme Court is the least accountable part of our government,” legal reform action group Fix the Court said.