  A new type of HPV vaccine was added to Japan's routine inoculation program this month to be offered free of charge.
  • Jiji

Japan has added a new vaccine against human papillomavirus (HPV), the main cause of cervical cancer, to its routine inoculation program.

According to the health ministry, most cervical cancer cases can be attributed to HPV infection through sexual intercourse, with many cases occurring at a young age.

In 90% of cases, HPV disappears without treatment, but the virus can cause cancer if it stays for a long period.

