Tokyo police have obtained arrest warrants for 19 Japanese men in their 20s to 50s who are staying in Cambodia for allegedly making scam calls to Japan from the Southeast Asian country, investigative sources said Friday.

After the men, believed to be members of a fraud ring, are handed over to Japanese authorities, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department plans to transfer them to Japan and arrest them. The metropolitan police will investigate details of the group, suspecting that it has members linked to a crime syndicate, according to the sources.

Cambodian authorities searched a hotel in Sihanoukville province in southern Cambodia in late January after receiving a report from the Japanese Embassy in Phnom Penh that a group was engaged in fraudulent activities there, the sources said. The search led to the discovery in the guest rooms used by the men of a large number of mobile phones, manuals related to fraud and documents with the names of victims.