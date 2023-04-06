The government and ruling camp are considering raising social insurance premiums to help finance “unprecedented” measures to tackle the country’s falling birthrate, as they do not want to anger the public by raising taxes.

Several trillion yen is expected to be necessary to implement all items in a draft package of measures for addressing the country’s low birthrate released last week.

The government and the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc are believed to be negative toward raising taxes amid speculation of an early dissolution of the House of Representatives for a general election.