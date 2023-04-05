  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in court with his legal team for an arraignment in New York on Tuesday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
NEW YORK – Manhattan prosecutors on Tuesday accused Donald Trump of covering up a potential sex scandal during the 2016 presidential campaign, unveiling 34 felony charges that open a perilous chapter in the long public life of the billionaire businessman who rose to the presidency and now faces the prospect of a shameful criminal trial.

Trump was indicted last week — becoming the first former American president to face criminal charges — and he surrendered to authorities in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.

At his arraignment in court, Trump entered a not guilty plea.

