While Finland became a full NATO member on Tuesday, Sweden’s membership bid remains blocked in an “embarrassing” delay, perhaps short-lived but that could make Sweden more vulnerable and create problems within NATO if it drags on, experts have said.

Finland became the 31st member of the military alliance after securing the last two ratifications needed, from Hungary and Turkey, last week.

Finland and Sweden abandoned decades of military nonalignment and applied to join NATO in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, stressing that they wanted to walk in lockstep.