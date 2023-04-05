French unions Wednesday said a last-ditch meeting with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne seeking to ease tensions over a divisive pension reform was a “failure” after she refused to revoke the changes.

President Emmanuel Macron is facing the biggest challenge of his second term over his flagship pension overhaul, which includes hiking the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64.

Unrest erupted across the country after Borne on March 16 invoked a controversial executive order to ram the bill through parliament without a vote despite months of mass protests against it.