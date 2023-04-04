Around 1 in every 6 adults experiences infertility, the World Health Organization estimated Tuesday as it called for an urgent increase in access to fertility care.

The WHO determined that around 17.5% of adults worldwide are affected by infertility at some point, and found little variation between regions and wealthy and poorer countries.

“Globally, an estimated 1 out of every 6 people are affected by the inability to have a child at some point in their life,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the foreword to a fresh report on the issue.