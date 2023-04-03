  • The cast and crew of the Super Mario Bros movie, including game designer Shigeru Miyamoto (second from right), attend its premiere in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday. | REUTERS
Paris – Hollywood is having its second bash at sprinkling some movie magic on the “Super Mario Bros” video game franchise, three decades after the last attempt.

The pint-sized plumber from Japanese game maker Nintendo has enjoyed 40 years of extraordinary popularity that has transformed the character into a truly global icon.

Nintendo owes a lot to its moustachioed hero, created by a young game designer called Shigeru Miyamoto initially as the protagonist in the “Donkey Kong” arcade game in 1981.

