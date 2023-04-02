Paris – European airlines fear losing out to rivals based outside the EU that can ignore the bloc’s emissions-reduction rules to become carbon neutral by 2050.
The “Fit for 55” package sets out an initial goal of reducing emissions by 55% in 2030 compared with the 1990 level.
This involves bloc-level obligations to scale up the use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) to be blended with fossil fuels in all flights departing from European airports.
