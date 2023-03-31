Japan is bracing for price increases and changes to social systems from the turn of the month on Saturday.

Fiscal 2023 will be the second year in a row in which widespread hikes to foods and services prices, caused by surging materials prices, will weigh on household finances from the spring.

Kikkoman is set to raise the recommended retail price of a liter of its dark soy sauce from ¥420 to ¥451, while Kewpie will hike the price of its mayonnaise products after doing so last October, due to soaring egg prices following the spread of avian flu. The suggested retail price of its 450-gram offering will be raised by ¥45 to ¥520.