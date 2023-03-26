  • Bona Poli, 85, asks the robot Nao to tell her a story during a focus group in Carpi, Italy, on March 6. The Western world’s oldest population is facing a crisis of caregivers. Some are looking for a little helping, plastic, hand. | ALESSANDRO GRASSANI / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Bona Poli, 85, asks the robot Nao to tell her a story during a focus group in Carpi, Italy, on March 6. The Western world’s oldest population is facing a crisis of caregivers. Some are looking for a little helping, plastic, hand. | ALESSANDRO GRASSANI / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

CARPI, Italy – The older woman asked to hear a story.

“An excellent choice,” answered the small robot, reclined like a nonchalant professor atop the classroom’s desk, instructing her to listen closely.

She leaned in, her wizened forehead almost touching the smooth plastic head.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW