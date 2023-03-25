Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, plans to introduce an automated operation system for its Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train services around 2028, said President Shin Kaneko.

A driver will be on board for operations such as starting the train, according to Kaneko, who was speaking at a news conference Friday to announce the plan. The system will be adopted for the newest N700S series shinkansen model, with Nozomi, Hikari and Kodama trains subject to automated operations.

Trains using the system will start moving when the driver presses the button. While operations such as emergency stops will be conducted by the driver, the trains will adjust their speed and stop at stations automatically.