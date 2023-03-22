An initial public offering by Rakuten Bank is set to fetch the company and its parent as much as ¥116.6 billion ($881 million), putting it on track to be Japan’s biggest listing in more than four years.

The banking unit of Rakuten Group set an indicative band of ¥1,630 to ¥1,960 per share for its Tokyo IPO on Wednesday. The stock will list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on April 21, according to a statement.

Almost 60 million shares are being offered in the IPO, with 16% of them being sold by the lender and 84% by holder Rakuten Group. The offering can be upsized by an over-allotment option of about 4.4 million shares.