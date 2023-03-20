An incoming EU carbon border tax will have disparate impacts across Asia, but will likely set the tone for increased scrutiny going forward.

Carbon dioxide emissions from manufacturing have a major impact on global warming. To help tackle that, the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which will come into force in October, will tax goods — such as cement, iron and steel, and fertilizers — that require carbon-intensive production at a higher rate.

Those goods deemed at risk of “carbon leakage,” where businesses transfer production to other countries with more lax emission rules, will aso face greater scrutiny.