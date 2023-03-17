  • French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he delivers a speech during the National Roundtable on Diplomacy at the Foreign Ministry in Paris on Thursday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron’s move to shun the National Assembly and push through an unpopular pension system overhaul without a vote in the lower house may secure a reform he says is needed for France’s finances. But it may end up a Pyrrhic victory.

By using special constitutional powers instead of risking lawmakers rejecting the reform, Macron has given ammunition to the opposition and to trade union leaders who cast the reform as undemocratic.

It could also play into the far right’s hands.

