Mazda will appoint 40-year company veteran Masahiro Moro as its new president and CEO, the Japanese automaker said on Friday, as it ramps up spending to electrify its vehicles and considers investing in battery production.

Moro, 62, currently a director and senior managing executive officer, had previously served as the head of the automaker’s North America operations. He will officially take over pending the approval of the shareholders and board in June, the company said.

Current President and CEO Akira Marumoto, who took up his role in 2018, will step down from his posts at that time, Mazda added. Marumoto would continue to serve as an adviser, the Nikkei newspaper reported separately on Friday.