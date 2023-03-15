  • Jiji

Corporal punishment, specifically whipping, has been systemically used by followers of the Jehovah’s Witnesses religious group against their children in Japan, a survey showed Tuesday.

Submitting the results of the survey to the welfare ministry, a group of children of followers asked the ministry to make appropriate responses.

Takeshi Komatsu, a child of a Jehovah's Witnesses follower, says he was whipped by his mother. | KYODO
