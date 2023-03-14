  • Several Somei-Yoshino cherry blossoms are seen in bloom at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Tuesday. | THU-HUONG HA
Cherry blossoms in Tokyo have begun blooming — the earliest such development since records began in 1953 — the Meteorological Agency announced Tuesday.

According to the weather agency, more than five blossoms were seen from Somei-Yoshino cherry blossom trees at Yasukuni Shrine in the capital.

Cherry blossoms in the capital started blooming 10 days earlier than average, the earliest since 1953 when data first began being collected, matching 2020 and 2021.

