Cherry blossoms in Tokyo have begun blooming — the earliest such development since records began in 1953 — the Meteorological Agency announced Tuesday.
According to the weather agency, more than five blossoms were seen from Somei-Yoshino cherry blossom trees at Yasukuni Shrine in the capital.
Cherry blossoms in the capital started blooming 10 days earlier than average, the earliest since 1953 when data first began being collected, matching 2020 and 2021.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.