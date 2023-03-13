  • AFP-Jiji

Nobel-winning novelist Kenzaburo Oe, a leading liberal voice in Japan who challenged the conformity of modern society, has died at 88, publisher Kodansha said on Monday.

“He died of old age in the early hours of March 3,” the publisher said in a statement, adding that a family funeral had already been held.

