Twin giant panda cubs born at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo in June 2021 spent Friday morning apart from their mother, Shin Shin, as part of preparations toward their independence.

The zoo plans to have the male cub, Xiao Xiao, and his twin sister, Lei Lei, gradually spend more time away from their mother to eventually be just the two of them by the end of this month.

Spending the morning in a different area to Shin Shin, Xiao Xiao sat down to eat bamboo, while Lei Lei paced around the enclosure.