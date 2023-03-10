The Fukuoka High Court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that sentenced a friend of the woman who starved her 5-year-old son to death in April 2020 to 15 years in prison.

Presiding Judge Futoshi Ichikawa maintained the decision made by the Fukuoka District Court at a lay judge trial, dismissing the defendant’s appeal.

According to the district court ruling, Emiko Akahori, 50, who has been accused of negligence as a guardian resulting in death and other charges, conspired with the mother, Rie Ikari, 41, to restrict the diet of her third son from around August 2019, causing the boy to suffer from severe malnutrition and die of starvation in Fukuoka Prefecture.