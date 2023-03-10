The Bank of Japan on Friday decided to maintain its ultraloose monetary easing at the last policy meeting held under current Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, who is set to end his 10-year term and pass the torch to incoming chief Kazuo Ueda next month.

Parliament also approved the nomination of Ueda as new BOJ governor the same day. Ueda, who will start his term on April 9, faces the challenging task of unwinding the complex monetary policy rolled out over the past decade.

Although markets were on the lookout for a possible last surprise from Kuroda, the BOJ left its dovish monetary policy unchanged, which includes the so-called yield curve control policy — a combination of setting a short-term negative interest rate and purchasing unlimited amounts of Japanese government bonds to control 10-year JGB yields at around 0%.