The shelves of the makeshift clinic — little more than an orange storage container — offer women everything they are too shy to ask for on the streets of Turkey’s quake zone.

From underwear to period and contraception products, doctor Meltem Gunbegi reconnects women with the basics they feel uncomfortable discussing in the crowds of mass aid distribution centers.

She also offers a receptive ear, helping the women of southern Turkey’s destroyed city of Antakya to start processing the grief and death they have been subjected to in the past month.