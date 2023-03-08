  • People watch a horse-drawn carriage carrying a new ambassador to Japan to the Imperial Palace leave Tokyo Station on Wednesday as the tour of envoys resumed for the first time since March 2020. | KYODO
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo reported 926 new cases of coronavirus infection Wednesday, down by 102 from a week before.

New COVID-19 deaths totaled five in the capital, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria stood at eight, unchanged from the previous day.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 776.9, down 10.4% from a week earlier.

