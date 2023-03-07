  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at an event in Ottawa on Monday | BLOOMBERG
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at an event in Ottawa on Monday
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yielded to pressure over allegations China interfered in Canada’s elections, appointing a special investigator to study the matter.

“Upholding confidence in our democratic process in our elections, in our institutions, is of utmost importance,” the prime minister told reporters on Monday evening in Ottawa.

“I will be appointing an independent special rapporteur, who will have a wide mandate and make expert recommendations on combating interference and strengthening our democracy,” he added.

