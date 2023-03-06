The Japan Coast Guard said Monday it was searching for seven people missing after their fishing boat capsized and was spotted in waters off the Tokyo-controlled Senkaku Islands, which are also claimed by China.

A body that is believed to be one of the missing people was recovered on Monday, the coast guard said.

The overturned boat was spotted Sunday afternoon, drifting in waters north of the islands by a Japanese navy patrol in the area, Coast Guard spokesman Keisuke Nakao said.