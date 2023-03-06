The Japan Coast Guard said Monday it was searching for seven people missing after their fishing boat capsized and was spotted in waters off the Tokyo-controlled Senkaku Islands, which are also claimed by China.
A body that is believed to be one of the missing people was recovered on Monday, the coast guard said.
The overturned boat was spotted Sunday afternoon, drifting in waters north of the islands by a Japanese navy patrol in the area, Coast Guard spokesman Keisuke Nakao said.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.