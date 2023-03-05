  • Tokyo reported 705 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. | REUTERS
  • staff report, jiji

Tokyo confirmed 705 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down by about 100 from a week earlier.

No new deaths linked to the virus were reported on Sunday, while the number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria remained the same as Saturday at nine.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 823.9, down from 949.6 a week before.

