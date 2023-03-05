  • Jeffrey Chue and his wife Nguyen Thi Anh Thy in Ho Chi Minh City in January. The couple, who created a Telegram account for subscribers where they posted risque videos and photos of themselves while in Singapore, were fined $17,000. | LINH PHAM / THE NEW YORK TIMES
The video shows the woman in a spaghetti strap top and very short shorts strolling outside a mall in central Singapore. She looks around to make sure no one can see her. Then she pulls down her top, revealing a breast to her partner, who is filming her.

The woman, Nguyen Thi Anh Thy, and her husband, Jeffrey Chue, say no one saw them make the video in May 2020. A day later, Chue uploaded it to a private channel he had created on the messaging app Telegram mostly for people who participate in group sex and partner swapping.

Membership in the channel grew, and the video quickly found its way beyond the members — to the internet.

