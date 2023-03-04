In the 37 years since the last coal pit closed in Whitehaven, the once-proud mining town on northwest England’s remote Cumbrian coast has fallen on hard times.

Vacant premises litter the main shopping street. Jobs are hard to come by, locals say, with a recently decommissioned nuclear power plant nearby the only big regional employer.

Now, plans to open the country’s first new mine in decades there promise economic regeneration, and both Britain and Europe with a supposedly “greener” source of coking coal, used for steel-making.