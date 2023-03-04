  • Protestors clash with Greek riot police in front of parliament in Athens on Friday as parallel demonstrations took place across the country, following the deadly accident near the city of Larissa, where 57 people, mainly students lost their lives. | AFP-JIJI
Athens – Thousands of people demonstrated across Greece on Friday to demand justice for at least 57 people killed in the country’s worst rail disaster, with some protesters condemning the tragedy as “a crime.”

Police clashed with some of the demonstrators at a handful of protests, as public anger grew over the role that government mismanagement played in the tragedy.

A passenger train ran for several kilometers on the same track as an incoming freight train before the crash late Tuesday, reportedly after the station master in Larissa, central Greece, failed to reroute one of the trains.

