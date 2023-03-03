Vendors are still hawking “Trump 2024” flags and “Let’s Go Brandon” T-shirts. But at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington D.C. this year, the crowds are smaller, the marquee speakers are fewer and the “Make America Great Again” vibe is suddenly in doubt.

“I love Donald Trump, no question about it. Big supporter. I got a Trump sign on my lawn just to aggravate my neighbors,” said Frank Mongillo, a New Haven, Connecticut, physician who has attended more than 10 CPACs.

Nearby, conference-goers could pick up Ginger Betty Bakery’s $8 gingerbread Trump-shaped cookies while browsing booths set up by groups including the John Birch Society and Moms For America.