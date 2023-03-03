  • Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski meets with journalists after he was released from prison, in Minsk in 2014. | REUTERS
    Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski meets with journalists after he was released from prison, in Minsk in 2014. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Belarusian human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, who won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize while in prison, was sentenced to 10 years in a penal colony as his country’s authoritarian government continues a crackdown on opponents.

Two other members of the Bialiatski-led Viasna Human Rights center, Valiantsin Stefanovich and Uladzimir Labkovich, were sentenced to nine and seven years each, according to state-owned news agency Belta.

All three were convicted on charges of financing anti-government protests and “smuggling cash” in an organized group. They have denied wrongdoing.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW