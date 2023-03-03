Belarusian human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, who won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize while in prison, was sentenced to 10 years in a penal colony as his country’s authoritarian government continues a crackdown on opponents.

Two other members of the Bialiatski-led Viasna Human Rights center, Valiantsin Stefanovich and Uladzimir Labkovich, were sentenced to nine and seven years each, according to state-owned news agency Belta.

All three were convicted on charges of financing anti-government protests and “smuggling cash” in an organized group. They have denied wrongdoing.