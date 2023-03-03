Fees for COVID-19 testing and outpatient treatment will be out-of-pocket in principle after Japan downgrades the classification of the coronavirus disease, a source said Thursday.
The government is expected to formally adopt the plan as early as March 10 after coordinating with local authorities.
Currently, medical expenses for COVID-19, including testing fees and hospitalization costs, are fully covered by public funds under the infectious disease law.
