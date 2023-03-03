  • A COVID-19 outpatient at a hospital in Moriya, Ibaraki Prefecture, in December 2020 | KYODO
    A COVID-19 outpatient at a hospital in Moriya, Ibaraki Prefecture, in December 2020 | KYODO

Fees for COVID-19 testing and outpatient treatment will be out-of-pocket in principle after Japan downgrades the classification of the coronavirus disease, a source said Thursday.

The government is expected to formally adopt the plan as early as March 10 after coordinating with local authorities.

Currently, medical expenses for COVID-19, including testing fees and hospitalization costs, are fully covered by public funds under the infectious disease law.

