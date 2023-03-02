A delinquent group comprising mainly teenagers who are fans of the Japanese anime series “Hunter Hunter” is becoming a social issue across Russia.

The group starts brawls in various places, which has led to arrests of several hundred people by security forces at large commercial facilities in Moscow and elsewhere late last month.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that the Russian government is monitoring the situation. Some in Russia even have started to call for a ban on anime.