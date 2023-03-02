A delinquent group comprising mainly teenagers who are fans of the Japanese anime series “Hunter Hunter” is becoming a social issue across Russia.
The group starts brawls in various places, which has led to arrests of several hundred people by security forces at large commercial facilities in Moscow and elsewhere late last month.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that the Russian government is monitoring the situation. Some in Russia even have started to call for a ban on anime.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.