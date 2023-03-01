Finland’s parliament moved closer Tuesday toward accelerating its bid to join NATO, increasing the likelihood that it would leave its neighbor Sweden behind as it rapidly enters the trans-Atlantic defense pact.

Both Finland, which has one of Europe’s longest borders with Russia, and Sweden dropped their decadeslong policies of military nonalignment and applied to join the alliance last May in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

But facing fewer diplomatic hurdles than Stockholm, Helsinki wants to move forward even before Finland’s general elections in April, as public opinion also supports membership.