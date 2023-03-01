  • Lawyer Kotaro Tanaka (center) speaks to reporters Monday in Tokyo after visiting the health ministry. | KYODO
A group of lawyers in Japan has been formed to support children of followers of the Jehovah’s Witnesses religious organization.

“We want to stop the violation of the human rights” of such second-generation followers, Jun Tabata, a member of the lawyers group, said at a news conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.

On Monday, the group reported to the health ministry that the religious group continued to require its followers to refuse blood transfusions even after the ministry released in December its guidelines for dealing with abuse against children of religious group followers, which recognize that forcing them to refuse blood transfusions amounts to neglect.

