The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo came to 1,028 on Wednesday, down by 167 from a week before.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, three new deaths were confirmed among COVID-19 patients in the nation’s capital. The number of severely ill patients under its criteria increased by two from the previous day to 13.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 867.1, down 24.3% from a week earlier.